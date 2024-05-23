Here’s where IPS families can get free meals this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — IPS is announcing dates and locations for its annual summer meal program.

The service provides free lunch to students throughout the summer through a combination of school locations and planned Bus Stop Cafe food bus visits.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 3 to July 19, except for at the Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks and Shortridge locations where food service will end early on June 21.

All locations will close on June 19 and July 4 for observation of the Juneteenth and Fourth of July holidays.

School locations participating this summer include:

1-1:30 p.m. at Frederick Douglass School 19, 2020 Dawson St., enter through Door 9

1-1:30 p.m. at Brookside School 54, 3150 E. 10th St., enter through Door 8

1-1:30 p.m. at Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105, 8620 Montery Road, enter through Door 6

1-1:30 p.m. at Daniel Webster School 46, 1450 S. Reisner St., enter through Door 6

1-1:30 p.m. at Rousseau McClellan School 91, 5111 Evanston Ave., enter through Door 4

Noon to 12:30 p.m. at Shortridge High School, 3401 N. Meridian St., enter through Door 1

Noon to 12:30 p.m. at Arsenal Tech High School, 1500 E. Michigan St., enter through Door 3

Noon to 12:30 p.m. at Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Dr. M.L.K. Jr St., enter through Door 12

In addition, the Bus Stop Cafe food bus will visit the following locations:

1:15-1:45 p.m. at the Haughville Library Branch, 2121 W. Michigan St.

12:20-12:40 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 40 W. 40th St.

11-11:120 a.m. at the Stratford Apartments Leasing Office, 3201 Watergate Road

11:30-11:50 a.m. at the Stratford Apartments Clubhouse, 3201 Watergate Road

All locations will serve students a free lunch. Breakfast also will be available from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center. For more information, visit the IPS website.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.