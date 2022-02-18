Local

How to experience curling in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With only two days left in the 2022 Winter Olympics, News 8 got a behind the scenes look of what it takes to participate in curling.

Circle City Curling Clubs, Sharon Martin, explained that curling was played by the Scottish by the beginning of the 16th century.

For a two minute Curling 101 video, click here.

Founded in 2007, the Circle City Curling Club is a non-profit that educates others on the sport.

The club is a part of the Great Lakes Curling Association and the United States Curling Association.

They offer curling clinics throughout the year. For more information, click here.