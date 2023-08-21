How to stay safe in extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As dangerous heat and humidity strikes the Midwest this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering a few tips to stay safe.

People should be sure to watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Some warning signs for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, fast or weak pulse, nausea, or vomiting. For a full list of symptoms, click here.

FEMA also recommends people stay indoors and limit their exposure to the sun. It is also important to keep homes as cool as possible using awnings or curtains.

Roughly 40% of unwanted heat buildup in homes is through windows, according to FEMA.

Drinking water is also an essential part of staying cool. FEMA says people should be drinking water, even if they don’t feel thirsty.

Rising temperatures can also impact pavement temperatures, which can be dangerous for pets.

On Monday, pavement temperatures will likely reach around 140 degrees. Later on in the week, pavement temperatures could exceed 155 degrees.