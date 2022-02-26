Local

Hundreds gather at downtown Indianapolis rally for Ukrainians

About 200 people gathered on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument for a rally in support of Urkaine. (WISH Photo/Cody Adams)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Russia President Vladimir Putin continued to wage war on neighboring Ukraine, Ukrainians and allies in Indiana showed their support Saturday afternoon.

About 200 supporters gathered at the Soliders & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle to share words of comfort and support for the Ukrainian people. The blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag were exhibited by many at the event.

Many of those in attendance formerly lived in Ukraine but now live in Indiana, and many of them are communicating with loved ones who are in Ukraine as the war continues.

About 200 people were on the Circle, including Irina Brodskiy. “My brother lives in the city, my parents in the suburbs. In the city, they have went to the shelter at least seven times today. There have been shots closer and closer to the city. Outside the city, there have been shots, there have been bombs, there have been explosions,” she said.

On Sunday, a special service to pray for peace in Ukraine will happen at 10 a.m. at St. Athanasius Byzantine Church.