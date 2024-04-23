IFD crews battle 3 building fires on busy Monday

The Indianapolis Firefighters were busy on Monday, April 24, responding to three building fires in different parts of town, including a house fire near Franklin Central High School. (Provided Photo/IFD via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were busy throughout the day Monday, responding to three serious building fires in different parts of town.

Fire tears through roof of southeast side home

One person was left without a place to stay after fire consumed the roof of a home in the 5700 block of Tart Boulevard. That’s a neighborhood off Edgewood Avenue near Franklin Central High School.

IFD says the fire was under control in less than an hour and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Fire destroyed the roof of a home on Indy’s southeast side Monday night. (Provided Photo/IFD)

Vacant building burns on College Avenue

It took firefighters roughly two hours to put down a Monday evening fire at a vacant building in the 3900 block of College Avenue. That’s a neighborhood off 38th Street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

IFD says the fire compromised the building’s structural integrity, causing part of it to collapse.

No word yet on what might have caused the fire.

Indianapolis firefighters respond to a fire at a vacant building on College Avenue. (Provided Photo/IFD)

Cat perishes, dog missing after morning house fire

A woman escaped a Monday morning house fire in the 4600 block of East Washington Street, but IFD says a pet cad did not survive and a dog was unaccounted for.

The woman told firefighters that she had “no idea what could have started the fire” and had only lived there a week, according to an IFD Facebook post.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.