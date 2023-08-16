IMPD: 28-year-old woman missing for 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking help to find a 28-year-old woman missing since Sunday.

Rachel Salomon was believed to be in danger and in need of medical help, police say.

She was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis. A news release issued Wednesday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide a more specific location.

Salomon was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide any additional information on Salomon in the news release.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.