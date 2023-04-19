IMPD arrests 15-year-old with rifle after downtown distubance

Illuminated blue and red police lights on top of an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. IMPD says a 15-year-old boy was arrested in a downtown parking garage after a disturbance on April 15, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of having a rifle during a disturbance near a busy downtown intersection.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles — including the 15-year-old suspect– near the intersection of Illinois and Maryland Streets.

“As officers approached, the 15-year-old male first walked, and then ran, away from the officers,” IMPD said in a release Wednesday. “This was observed by officers watching on a public safety camera, who provided officers with updated information about the juvenile’s location.”

Officers tracked the teenager to a downtown parking garage and found him between vehicles. A discarded rifle was found under another vehicle nearby, IMPD says.

Police searched the juvenile and found a magazine that fit the rifle, along with some suspected marijuana, according to IMPD.

The 15-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and marijuana possession.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

