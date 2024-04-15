IMPD hopes to reach new recruits at hiring open house

Search
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to add to the force.

IMPD North District will host an open house Monday evening to reach new recruits and give them an “inside look” of what it’s like to be an Indianapolis police officer.

IMPD says attendees will be able to meet officers, sign up for a ride-along, and learn about the background and hiring process. There will also be information about the drone and K-9 specialty units.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 40 at the time of being hired.

The event runs from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday at the IMPD North District Headquarters, 3120 E. 30th St.

IMPD is also accepting online applications. Click here to apply.

