IMPD investigating fatal downtown crash

Fatal crash in the area of West and McCarty Street on April 21, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews on the scene of a deadly downtown crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of West and McCarty streets around 9 a.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any other injuries associated with the deadly crash.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.