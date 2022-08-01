Local

IMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 4 a.m., police were called to the 6400 block of West 34th Street. That’s a residential area just west of North High School Road near I-465.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle that then left the scene. The man did not survive, officers at the scene tell News 8.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation and police have not identified the victim or any possible suspects.