IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was self-inflicted, but this has not yet been confirmed. Police did not provide an identity of the person shot.