IMPD searching for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 54-year-old man.

Yu Dongyue was last seen in the 4900 block of E. 56th St. He is 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Dongyue has limited English and Mandarin skills.

If located, 911 should be contacted immediately.

Anyone with information on Dongyue’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS), or 911.