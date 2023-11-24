Search
IMPD seeks help in locating missing teen last seen 2 weeks ago

Angel Glaze, 13. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago.

Angel Glaze was last seen on Nov. 9 in the area of 1400 S. Waldemere Avenue, near Lynhurst Drive and W. Morris Street. Police believe that Angel may be on the east side of Indianapolis.

Detectives received information Friday that Angel may be in danger, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Angel was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

