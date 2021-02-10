IMPD seeks help to find missing 10-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old boy missing from Indianapolis.

Christian Brown is described as 5-feet-1 and 115 pounds and is believed to be wearing a blue coat and black Nike shoes.

He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Norcross Court in the Chelsea Village Apartments. That apartment complex is between Township Line and Ditch roads just south of Interstate 465 on the north side.

Anyone who comes in contact with Brown is asked to check for any medical attention that the boy might need and to call 911 immediately.

If you have information about Brown’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.