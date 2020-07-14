IMPD seeks help to find woman, 18, missing since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are seeking help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen Friday who is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medication.

Police describe Jayden R. Jenkins as 5-feet-10 and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Jenkins’ location is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.