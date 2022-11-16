Local

IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown

A pair of police cars parked near where a man was found shot in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum.

Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.

The car, a black sedan, stopped near the Indiana State Museum. A state trooper went up to the car and found a man inside who had been shot in the shoulder, IMPD says.

The victim told investigators he was shot on the east side, about two miles away from where the car ended up, police at the scene tell News 8. Several bullet holes were visible in the car’s windshield.

Several bullet holes in the windshield of a car inside which a man was found shot. (WISH Photo)

The man was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or where it happened.