Local

Indiana Fashion Week puts Hoosier style in the spotlight

A model poses on the runway during Indiana Fashion Week 2021 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Jasmine Norris Photography)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fashion Week, one of the most exciting weeks of the year for Hoosier style enthusiasts, has finally arrived!

Indiana Fashion Week, hosted by the Indiana Fashion Foundation, gives fashion fanatics and style professionals from Indiana and abroad the opportunity to meet, share ideas, and get to know the people, places, and organizations that embody the state’s fashion ecosystem.

Indiana Fashion Week features a number of exciting events, including:

Tuesday: Youth Designer Challenge

Wednesday: Selfie WRLD Indy Content Party

Thursday: Fashionable Travel Downtown Tour

Friday: “Cruella” Movie Premiere at Newfields

Saturday: The Runway Shows

Some events are open to the general public, while other events, like the Selfie WRLD Indy Content Party and Saturday’s runway shows, require a ticket.

Visit the Indiana Fashion Week events website to learn more.