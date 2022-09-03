Local

Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms.

Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992.

“We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles, giant slides, petting farm. We added two new activities this year. So of you’ve been to the farm before, we are coming back. We have binary basketball, pumpkin bowling, we do some special events.” Valerie said.

Enjoy the interviews and check out the website here.