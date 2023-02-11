Local

Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis.

The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and custom charcuterie boards that can serve two people or more than 100.

Visit the Pigs Tale website to learn more.

Click on the videos above and below to meet the Reeds and find out what tasty treats they have to offer.

Charcuterie boards and sausage products from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. (Provided Photos/Pigs Tale Charcuterie)

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm

Great Day TV /

Pence subpoena could set up fight over executive privilege

National /

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

International /

Super Bowl LVII: Why Eagles vs. Chiefs will be a historic occasion

Sports /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.