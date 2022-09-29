Local

Indiana National Guard soldiers leave for Florida to assist in hurricane relief efforts: ‘It feels good’

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Even more Hoosier Helpers are on their way to Florida to assist in Hurricane relief efforts. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers set off this morning.

“They’re just in a bad situation in Florida right now and we have the time and resources here in Indiana to help out, so it feels good to be able to help the community,” Matthew Fisher, a pilot at the Indiana National Guard, said.

Several Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade are taking their love for helping people to new heights.

On Thursday, groups of soldiers boarded two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the goal to assist military and civilian agencies.

They’ll be joined by three flight crews and mechanics.

“With some of the power outages and things like that, you know, people might not have access to necessary items needed for survival like water. Things like that,” Major Johnathan Robertson at the Indiana National Guard, said.

There’s a lot of work ahead for these soldiers. They’ll be depending on the helicopters to help civilians.

“Some of these areas you can’t necessarily get to them by ground vehicles or it might be a little bit slower by boat or something like that. Getting there through the air in the helicopter, it gives that much-needed reprise,” Robertson said.

The helicopters have a capacity of about 9,000 pounds and will carry things like water, food, and medical supplies.

“I’d say I’m excited. This is something we train for weekly and daily, something we think about, and it feels good to be able to put all that training to come to fruition and will help out people that need it,” Fisher said.

But there are some challenges ahead for these soldiers.

“Any kind of hazard on the ground, going into unknown locations, things like that. We want to be sure that we’re looking at all our landing sites” Robertson said. “What we do as a nation. When bad things happen or disaster strikes we always come together and lend a helping hand and I’m just proud to be part of that mission.”

The soldiers say they plan to arrive in Tampa, Florida, on Friday. They will first arrive in southern Alabama, today.