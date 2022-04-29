Local

Indianapolis Climate Report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report offers a snapshot of the Indianapolis climate and how it affects the people who live here. The world health organization chose Indianapolis as one of six pilot cities for this project.

Morgan Mickelson is the director of the Office of Sustainability for the city.

Indianapolis is the 13th most air-polluted city in U.S. and 60% of it’s population is vulnerable to poor air quality.

Mickelson says those who are most vulnerable to poor air quality should not spend as much time outside.

Weather change can lead to a variety of climate hazards including:

Flooding and increased precipitation

Heat waves

Urban heat island effect

Calls for action

Mickelson says climate hazards are a huge issue. She says they have 59 action items and they’re seeking the communities’ help to complete those action items through financing, community engagement and partnership, and energy efficiency through benchmarking.