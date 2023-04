Indianapolis firefighters respond to southside barn fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a barn fire Sunday morning on the city’s southside.

According to a social media post, the fire happened before 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Franklin Road. Firefighters quickly arrived and put the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters suspect that a wood burning stove might be the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.