Indianapolis Moms: After school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”
Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
- If you could sum up your day with one emoji, what would it be?
- What made you or your teacher laugh today?
- Teach me something you learned at school.
- Who did you connect with today?
- Dinner table conversation games.
Watch the full interview for more details.