Indianapolis Moms: After school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”

Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.

If you could sum up your day with one emoji, what would it be?

What made you or your teacher laugh today?

Teach me something you learned at school.

Who did you connect with today?

Dinner table conversation games.

Watch the full interview for more details.