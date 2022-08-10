Local

Indianapolis Moms: After school conversations

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”

Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.

  • If you could sum up your day with one emoji, what would it be?
  • What made you or your teacher laugh today?
  • Teach me something you learned at school.
  • Who did you connect with today?
  • Dinner table conversation games.

Watch the full interview for more details.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Scoop up a sweet treat during ‘S’mores on the Circle’

Local /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ August 10, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

National /

Meet Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Community School Corporation

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.