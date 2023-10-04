Indianapolis Moms: Fall family bucket list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For those looking for activities in the fall, Indianapolis Moms has you covered with yet another list of fall activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Indianapolis Mom’s executive Kait Baumgartner joined DayBreak on Wednesday to talk about even more fall events that are fun for the whole family. One of those events being the Koteewi Adventure Park which allows for fun for everyone.

“I think this is one of the coolest outdoor experiences we have. It’s rope courses, zip lines. All this fun in the treetops, in the tree, in the treetops. It’s really cool, and you can do passes from an hour to all day. What’s cool about this month specifically is they have the night adventures option. So, you get your ticket, you get to wear a head lamp, it’s from say 4 to 9 p.m. and you get to go explore the course at nighttime.” said Kait Baumgartner in a release.

