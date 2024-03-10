Indianapolis Opera to perform legendary jazz musician Charlie Parker’s ‘Yardbird’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a special Indiana premiere, the Indianapolis Opera is bringing the story of “tortured jazzman” Charlie Parker to the Madam Walker Theater on Saturday.

Liz Culpeper, David Starkey, and Courtney Porter with the Indianapolis Opera joined News 8 at Daybreak Sunday morning to tell more about the show.

“Yardbird” follows significant events of jazz musician Charlie Parker’s life, and his special connection to Indianapolis and the Madam Walker Theater.

The trio also shares how long the Indianapolis Opera has been preparing for the show, as well as what they are most excited to see come from the show.

The show was set for 7 p.m. March 16. Tickets are available on the opera’s website.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.