Local

Indians Marvel superhero night, Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday evening’s game is the third of five Marvel nights at Victory Field, according to Cheyne Reiter, director of communications.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fans can bring their own water bottles due to the weather being so warm.

To purchase tickets to Saturday’s game click here.