Indy DPW begins foundation work on city trails
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday it will begin construction at select intersections along the Monon and Pennsy trails.
Contractors began foundation work Wednesday morning to install bollard posts which will provide additional safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
The trails will remain open during the installation, though partial closures are expected during the time of construction.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement, “Indianapolis’ trail network is a critical resource for bike and pedestrian travel – which is why we are expanding our trail network by more than 20 miles this year.”
Hogsett also says these bollard installations should prevent illegal trail use by motor vehicles at more dangerous intersections along the trails.
Here are intersections on the trails that will experience partial closure during construction.
Monon Trail:
16th Street
22nd Street
Sutherland Avenue
42nd Street
46th Street
49th Street
52nd Street
54th Street
61st Street
Broad Ripple Avenue
Pennsy Trail:
East side of South Ritter Avenue and Bonna Avenue
South Audubon Road and Hibben Avenue
Hibben Avenue and Pennsy Trail
Arlington Avenue
Kitley Road
Shortridge Road
Old Trails Road
Franklin Road
Post Road
South Bonar Avenue
Mitthoeffer Road
German Church Road