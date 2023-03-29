Indy DPW begins foundation work on city trails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday it will begin construction at select intersections along the Monon and Pennsy trails.

Contractors began foundation work Wednesday morning to install bollard posts which will provide additional safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

The trails will remain open during the installation, though partial closures are expected during the time of construction.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement, “Indianapolis’ trail network is a critical resource for bike and pedestrian travel – which is why we are expanding our trail network by more than 20 miles this year.”

Hogsett also says these bollard installations should prevent illegal trail use by motor vehicles at more dangerous intersections along the trails.

Here are intersections on the trails that will experience partial closure during construction.

Monon Trail:

16th Street

22nd Street

Sutherland Avenue

42nd Street

46th Street

49th Street

52nd Street

54th Street

61st Street

Broad Ripple Avenue

Pennsy Trail:

East side of South Ritter Avenue and Bonna Avenue

South Audubon Road and Hibben Avenue

Hibben Avenue and Pennsy Trail

Arlington Avenue

Kitley Road

Shortridge Road

Old Trails Road

Franklin Road

Post Road

South Bonar Avenue

Mitthoeffer Road

German Church Road