Local

Ingalls man dies after Hancock County motorcycle crash

Logo of Hancock County Greenfield Police Fatal Accident Crash Team. (Image Provided)
by: Julie Dow
Posted: / Updated:

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old man from Ingalls died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near the Hancock and Madison county line.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Saturday to the area of 10321 North State Road 9, about a half-mile south of the Madison and Hancock county line.

William Davis, 78, was traveling south on State Road 9 driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Davis was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle, struck a street sign and came to rest in the grass, the sheriff’s office said.

An off-duty firefighter saw the crash and stopped to render aid. Davis was taken by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in hospital after being shot on near-southeast side

Crime Watch 8 /

Starbucks, Publix and other places loosen mask restrictions for fully vaccinated

Coronavirus /

Family wants to change rule after Black softball player is forced to cut off hair beads during game

National /

ISDH: 798 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.