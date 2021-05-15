Local

Ingalls man dies after Hancock County motorcycle crash

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old man from Ingalls died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near the Hancock and Madison county line.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Saturday to the area of 10321 North State Road 9, about a half-mile south of the Madison and Hancock county line.

William Davis, 78, was traveling south on State Road 9 driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Davis was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle, struck a street sign and came to rest in the grass, the sheriff’s office said.

An off-duty firefighter saw the crash and stopped to render aid. Davis was taken by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.