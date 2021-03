Juvenile shot on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Granner Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police learned someone fired a shot at the house which somehow managed to hit the child who was upstairs sleeping at the time.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.