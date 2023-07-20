Lafayette police searching for 2 girls missing since Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking public help in finding two missing girls last seen Wednesday night, one of which is believed to be in danger due to her age.

Kymora Burgess, 12, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, near the Beck Lane and Elston Road area in Lafayette. That’s just east of the Wabash River and several blocks south of downtown Lafayette.

She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a yellow shirt, and black shoes with white soles. Police say Kymora was wearing a black sweatshirt, a pink or orange purse, and may be wearing glasses.

She has long dreads with shades of pink and purple.

Kymora Burgess, 12 (Provided Photo/ Lafayette Police Department)

Nivea Burnett, 14, the second missing juvenile, is believed to be with Kymora. She was last seen with Kymora at 8 p.m. Wednesday near Beck Lane and Elston Road.

Police say Nivea was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink-colored Crocs.

Nivea Burnett, 14 (Provided Photo/Lafayette Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kymore and Nivea should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.