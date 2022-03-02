Local

Live Nation announces $199 Lawn Pass for Ruoff Music Center

Alice in Chains performs at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Aug. 20, 2019, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Live Nation will offer a Lawn Pass for the 2022 summer concert season at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for $199 (plus fees) per venue and provides access to shows at Ruoff Music Center all summer long, including select sold-out shows.

Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available.

Passes will go on sale starting on Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, while supplies last.

To purchase the pass, visit the link and use the dropdown menu to select Ruoff Music Center from the list of venues. Each pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

Music fans who snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to up to 40 acts across country, rock, pop, hip-hop, and more.