Local

Man, 78, killed in Clinton County mowing incident

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Clinton County man is dead following a mowing incident Tuesday evening, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to an address on North Hamilton Road for a welfare check of a man last spotted mowing his lawn.

Once on the scene, deputies noticed a helmet and ear protection floating in a pond on the property.

After getting closer to the pond, a lawnmower was seen submerged in the water, with 78-year-old Harold Vice trapped underneath the mower.

Vice was pronounced dead on the scene.