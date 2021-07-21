Local

Man, 78, killed in Clinton County mowing incident

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Clinton County man is dead following a mowing incident Tuesday evening, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to an address on North Hamilton Road for a welfare check of a man last spotted mowing his lawn.

Once on the scene, deputies noticed a helmet and ear protection floating in a pond on the property.

After getting closer to the pond, a lawnmower was seen submerged in the water, with 78-year-old Harold Vice trapped underneath the mower.

Vice was pronounced dead on the scene.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pregnancy and COVID: Protecting your baby during a pandemic

INside Story /

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

International /

Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

National /

Couple whose gender reveal party allegedly sparked California wildfire charged in death of firefighter

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image