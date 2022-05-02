Local

Man dies after Greenfield apartment fire

by: Ashley Fowler
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in an overnight apartment fire in Greenfield, according to the Greenfield Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled the man out of a burning two-story building at 18 W. Main Street, says Greenfield Fire Chief Brian Lott. An exact time has not been confirmed.

Rescuers gave the man CPR and he was taken to Hancock Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire department has not said if any other people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

