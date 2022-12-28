Local

Man dies in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died after a shooting early Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man fatally shot outside an apartment building in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. That’s an address within the Lodge Apartments complex just off Binford Boulevard and a few blocks north of 46th Street.

IMPD says investigators believe the shooting occurred after an argument. The shooting was an isolated incident and there was no known danger to the public.

No arrest has been made and police did not identify any potential suspects.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine exactly how and why the man died. The coroner will release the man’s name after his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.