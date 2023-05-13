Search
Man killed in crash in Monroe County

by: Michaela Springer
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Gosport man is dead after a crash on Friday in Monroe County, Indiana State Police said in a release made Friday. 

Around 4:37 p.m. Friday, officers with ISP Bloomington District and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were sent out on report of a crash on State Road 46 near the West Flatwoods Road intersection, west of Ellettsville. 

Ellettsville is 15 minutes northwest of Bloomington. 

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a blue Subaru Legacy and a Ford E350 Super Duty passenger van. The van was being used as a Rural Transit van and was carrying four passengers. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. He was later identified as William Kenfield, 68, of Gosport. 

The driver of the Ford, Douglas Sims, 65, of Spencer, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment, along with the four passengers of the van. 

No information on what caused the crash or of Sims and his passengers’ conditions was immediately available Saturday morning. 

