Man killed in crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a crash on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Sometime before 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of Georgetown and Century Plaza roads for reports of a crash.
Once on the scene, police found debris on the road near the I-65 overpass and then found the small SUV next to a nearby parking lot.
A male driver of the vehicle was then located. He pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD believes the vehicle was headed north on Georgetown Road, lost control, struck a guardrail and then landed next to a parking lot.
The deadly crash remains under investigation.