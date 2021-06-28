Local

Man killed in crash on city’s northwest side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a crash on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Sometime before 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of Georgetown and Century Plaza roads for reports of a crash.

Once on the scene, police found debris on the road near the I-65 overpass and then found the small SUV next to a nearby parking lot.

A male driver of the vehicle was then located. He pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD believes the vehicle was headed north on Georgetown Road, lost control, struck a guardrail and then landed next to a parking lot.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sizzling start to the week!

News /

Schools preparing for more students following pandemic

Local /

Trump Organization lawyers to meet Monday with Manhattan DA prosecutors

National /

US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image