Mayor Hogsett, Indy Department of Public Works highlight 2023 Residential Road Work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and City-Council Councilor Kristin Jones Tuesday to bring attention to the City’s ongoing street maintenance efforts for 2023.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve used creative financing measures to direct more funding to residential streets that are too often overlooked. Whether it’s investing in new machinery and training for in-house DPW crews, setting aside $50 million for residential roadwork through the Circle City Forward Initiative, or by setting the pace with an expansive 5-year, $1.1 billion infrastructure plan, we’re making progress on areas that haven’t seen investment in decades. Thank you to the members of AFSCME Local 725 for leading the work, the City-County Council for their bipartisan support, and our contracted partners for providing additional assistance in creating smoother streets in our neighborhoods.” Mayor Hogsett

Streets targeted for the residential strip-patching program have significant deterioration based on pavement data from the Pavement Condition Index and based on input from City-County Councilors.

In 2021 and 2022, over $50 million was distributed for residential street rehabilitation through the Circle City Forward Initiative.

Mayor Hogsett’s 5-year, $1.1 billion capital plan will make improvements to roads, bridges, stormwater systems, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure in Indianapolis. $443 million will be invested in infrastructure projects across the city in 2023, the first year of the plan.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the Request Indy website, the RequestIndy mobile app on iPhone or Android, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622