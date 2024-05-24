Melanin in May celebrates its third annual festival on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, community members will gather for the third annual Melanin in May festival on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Dominic Dorsey, co-founder of community group Don’t Sleep, organizes the event every year. This is one of four events the organization sponsors.

“We like to call it blackness in bloom. So, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate all of the creative things that we bring to the community,” Dorsey said. “It’s an art walk, it’s live entertainment and of course, we have over 150 Black-owned businesses selling everything from art to personal services and everything in between.”

Blacktoberfest, Black Business Bazaar, and the block party in August are a few events expected to come later in the year.

One of the more anticipated events at the festival is the Black Food Truck Battle Royale. The competition will be comprised of 14 Black-owned food trucks that feature soul food, tacos, and more.

Two grand titles will be given. One is a grand championship title that is determined by judges. The second title is the people’s choice championship, where community members will vote for who they think should win the grand title.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Community Alliance of the Far Eastside at 8902 E. 38th Street.

