Morgan County deputy shot during welfare check returns to duty

Morgan County Deputy Mallory Schwab, who returned to duty on May 22, 2024, four months after being shot and injured during a welfare check in January. (Provided Photo/Morgan County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County deputy who was shot and injured during a welfare check in January has returned to the line of duty.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Dep. Mallory Schwab was cleared to return to full duty on Wednesday.

Schwab was shot when responding to a welfare check on a 15-year-old boy on Jan. 23.

County dispatchers received a 911 call expressing concern about the teen after he made social media posts about possibly harming himself.

Schwab and other deputies arrived at the Martinsville home around 7:30 a.m. Investigators didn’t receive a response when they knocked on the door, but soon after, the teen fired a gun inside the home. The bullet struck Schwab and went through her shoulder.

She was rushed to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis for treatment of her wounds, and was released the same afternoon.

The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Aidan Young, was unfortunately found dead inside the home after a four-hour-long standoff with law enforcement.

Despite the incident, Schwab previously said she was in “high spirits” upon leaving the hospital.

Following four months of recovery, Schwab returned to the sheriff’s office, the post read. “Welcome back, Mallory! Your shift is ready for you.”

