Movie theaters celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, movie theaters across the country and Indiana will be showing the documentary film about Betty White on what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

“Betty White: A Celebration” is playing in select theaters for one day only and includes the final on-camera interview with Betty White, just days before her death on New Year’s Eve.

Emagine Theatres in Noblesville is excited to celebrate the actress and is airing the movie at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Monday. Local AMC and Regal theaters are also playing the movie on Monday.

The documentary is more than a decade in the making and follows White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals. It will feature White as well as a star-studded cast of her friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and more.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to CNN. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

Just weeks away from turning 100, Betty White was planning to spend her upcoming birthday watching the film about her life with friends. It was a shock when she died in December, but people can still celebrate her beautiful life and all the laughs she gave the world.

According to the movie’s press release “you’ll experience betty’s funniest moments on ‘The Golden Girls,’ hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Hot in Cleveland,’ ‘the Proposal,’ ‘the Mary Tyler Moore Show’ — and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus, Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career,” the description reads. “This is a special one-day-only event; the party awaits.”