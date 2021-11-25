Local

Mozel Sanders Foundation to serve its millionth meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, a local organization will reach a major milestone.

WISH-TV is once again teaming up with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed people in need this Thanksgiving.

Sometime Thursday, the foundation will serve its one-millionth meal.

“We can’t divulge that until 12:00, but that person is not far from the location that we’re at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church,” said Dawn Jones, marketing director for Mozel Sanders.

The foundation is in its 50th year in serving Thanksgiving dinner.

The event has its roots in the early 70”s when the Reverend Dr. Mozel Sanders, pastor of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis created the Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

On Thursday, they are expected to serve 10,000 meals at 12 locations through Indianapolis. Tabernacle Presbyterian is delivering 1,000 of those meals, and serving 200 of them at the church.

For more information on the Mozel Sanders Foundation and its Thanksgiving Day Dinner, click here.

