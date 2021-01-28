Music therapist surprises NICU mom with inspirational chalk art outside son’s hospital room

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Hospital for Children on Thursday granted a NICU mom’s wish to decorate some bland concrete outside her son’s window.

Jessica Rose’s son Honor has been in the NICU for 7 months. Jessica underwent an emergency cesarean section at 27 weeks due to complications.

Unfortunately, this isn’t Jessica’s first stay at Riley’s NICU. She lost her 9-month-old daughter more than 10 years ago. Some of those same nurses who cared for Jessica’s daughter are now caring for her son.

Rose uses music therapy to help her heal while she also watches her son heal. She recently told Lauren Servos, who is a music therapist at Riley, that she wished she could go write hashtag #honorstrong on the blank concrete wall with some chalk, which was something Servos was happy to help her do.

“It’s rough to have a child in the hospital. We know that,” said Servos. “And when something as simple as some artwork can help them feel better, we want to make that happen for them.”

Trending Headlines

Jessica was grateful for the gesture.

“It just means a lot that everyone is so supportive and cares about Honor. And they’ve been there for me too,” said Rose. “It’s been a long road.”

Last month Jessica endured another loss when her 17-week pregnancy ended. But despite her loss, Jessica finds hope in her son’s favorite songs: Amazing Grace, I Won’t Give Up by Jason Mraz and Fight Song by Rachel Platten.