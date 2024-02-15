New survey invites public to help ‘elevate’ Carmel

Submitted to The Hamilton County Reporter by the City of Carmel.

(The REPORTER) — The City of Carmel strives to be the best. What are city officials getting right? Where can they make improvements?

The city has launched a new Community Survey and is asking for your input. Whether you live or work here, or just love to visit Carmel, you are welcome and encouraged to participate. Your voice matters.

Data from the survey will be collected and analyzed to help inform the new administration what is top-of-mind in the community.

Your input is anonymous. You will not be asked to provide your name, so share your thoughts freely and be sure to share this survey with your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues. The survey includes 29 questions and should take about 15 minutes to complete.

“I am thrilled to launch a survey that will give our residents a real voice in the direction we take and the decisions we make,” Mayor Sue Finkam said. “I heard over and over during my campaign that residents felt their voices were not heard. This survey will help inform us what you care about so that together, we can elevate Carmel.”

Now is your chance to be heard. Click here to take the survey.