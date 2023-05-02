Person dead after one-car crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One is dead after a car crash took place on the city’s near northside, police say Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District officers were sent to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Tipton Street on report of a car accident involving one vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the person driving the car. Emergency services arrived and driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not identify the driver of the vehicle or the circumstances that led up to the crash. No further information was available by Monday night.