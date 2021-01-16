Local

Person dead in crash on city’s near north side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday in a crash on the city’s near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to West 29th Street just east of Dr. MLK Jr. Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of an accident with injury.

The crash was a fatality, according to Sgt. Grace Sibley with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died, other injuries or the circumstances of the crash were immediately released.

