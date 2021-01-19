Local

Person dies in car crash northeast of Indianapolis airport

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon crash just northeast of the Indianapolis airport, on the city’s far west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 6700 block of West Washington Street, just west of South High School Road, around 4:35 p.m. on a report of a personal injury crash with entrapment.

At least one person died in the crash, Officer William Young with IMPD Public Affairs confirmed.

No additional information about the number of vehicles involved in the crash, the extent of injuries or the circumstances of the crash were immediately provided by police.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

