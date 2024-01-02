Person killed in crash with stolen vehicle driven by teen on Indy’s southwest side

A person died after the teenage driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into them while fleeing from police on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Jan. 2, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

UPDATE: The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed in the crash as 34-year-old Julio Cervantes Ramirez.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday morning after the teenage driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into them while fleeing from police.

The name of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that officers took a stolen vehicle report in the 7300 block of Camby Crossing Circle around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

That block is in the Camby Crossing Apartments near Kentucky Avenue and Mooresville Road.

Later, investigators found the stolen vehicle, a Kia Sedona driven by a teenage boy, near the intersection of Mann and Southport roads.

Officers tried to stop the teen, but he didn’t stop and fled the scene south on Mann Road.

Police say officers didn’t pursue the vehicle, but soon found it crashed in the 7900 block of Mann Road.

While fleeing, the teen hit another vehicle, and the driver of the other car died at the scene.

The teen was taken in for a blood draw, as is standard procedure in Indiana when there is a fatal crash.

IMPD says the 7900 block of Mann Road is expected to be closed for several hours while investigators are on the scene.