Local

Pet Pals TV: Keeping dogs warm during winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Michelle Pritchett with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside.

They discussed what the organization does, why it’s important to understand local ordinances related to dogs being out in the cold and what to do if there is a dog in need.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.