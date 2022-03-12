Local

Pet Pals TV: Wizard of Paws wildlife education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Rev. Dr. Jasmin Wieczorek and Tyler Wieczorek, the founders of Wizard of Paws wildlife education in Beech Grove.

Wizard of Paws is a 501(c)3 nonprofit wildlife sanctuary that takes in captive-bred wildlife such as bobcats, ferrets, foxes, lynx, and Wolfdogs. Wizard of Paws also provides educational programs around central Indiana on foxes, New Guinea singing dogs, and ferrets, and offers assisted animal therapy with two therapy cats.

The Wieczoreks are currently raising money for Wizard of Paws by selling homemade dog treats. The treats are available in packages of 12, 24, or 48 ounces. Prices start at $11.

“We have peanut butter and strawberry flavors, the most favorite with the dogs. We have a pumpkin and carrot cake, a chicken and waffle, and [treats] with 24 karat gold flakes,” Tyler Wieczorek said.