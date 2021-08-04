Local

Plainfield man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The body of a Plainfield man has been recovered after an “apparent drowning” at Monroe Lake, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 29-year-old Ambachew Nigatu had been swimming off the beach of Fairfax State Recreation Area when he went missing.

Around 5:40 p.m., the family began checking the area and dialed 911 for help, according to DNR A number of agencies responded to the area to assist with the search.

The department said that just before 7 p.m., Nigatu, who was found in 6 feet of water, was unresponsive. Nigatu was pronounced dead at the scene.